How to get Tynamo and Mega-Manectric in Pokémon GO

The Recharge event allows us to access a multitude of Electric-type Pokémon for a limited time, including special evolution items.

Pokémon GO has started the Recharge event, dedicated exclusively to Electric-type Pokémon and with the debut of creatures such as the evolutionary line of Tynamo or Mega-Manectric, the mega-evolution of Manectric. In order to help you know where and how to capture both, here we leave you with some recommendations accounts, but not before inviting you to consult all the details of the event and remember that we have a guide to defeat Thundurus Totem Form. The Season of Legends is still on.

Recharge event: dates and details to consider

The Recharge Pokémon GO event begins this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and ends on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). It will be then when the rotations in Eggs, raids, mega raids and species in the wild take place.

How to capture Tynamo

To catch the debuting Pokémon in Pokémom GO Tynamo during the Recharge event we have several options. On the one hand, look for it in the wild and confront it normally (it is recommended to use Berry Frambu or Berry Frambu Dorada if the capture is complicated); on the other, through the temporary investigation of the event in its Phases 1 and 4, where we have as a reward a guaranteed encounter with Tynamo when completing these phases. In turn, in the one-star raids and the 5 km Eggs.