How to Get Tickets to The Trevor Noah Concert in 2023 in The UK

Trevor Noah has announced two concerts in the UK as part of his Off The Record stand-up tour. You will find all the details on how to get tickets below.

After announcing his departure from The Daily Show, the comedian is set to embark on a US, UK and South Africa tour next year.

The tour will begin in Atlanta on January 20 and will continue throughout the year, with the final date scheduled for December 6 in San Francisco. Two concerts in the UK have been announced for November, which you can find below.

NOVEMBER 2023

21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

23 – London, The O2

Tickets for the Glasgow show are already available. You can buy tickets here.

Advance ticket sales are already available for London. You can get a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by going to the official website of Nov. The general sale of the London show will begin on Wednesday (December 7) at 10:00 GMT.

London, UK! You’ve officially been added to the tour! Ticket pre-sale STARTS. RIGHT. NOW!! Head to https://t.co/ENkTzsc26c for the pre-sale code and to get tickets before the general on-sale! 🙌🏾 #OffTheRecordTour pic.twitter.com/sVQHVMDOg6 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 2, 2022

Last month, Noah’s latest stand-up special, “I Wish You,” was released on Netflix. The synopsis of the special issue reads: “True to form, Trevor cheerfully shares revelations about how to learn to speak German, about modern communication and about his love of curry.”

“I Want You To Be” is Noah’s third special on Netflix after “Patricia’s Son” and “Fear of the Dark.”

The comedian’s last appearance on The Daily Show is on December 8, 2022, and the new host is due to take over in January 2023.

Announcing his departure at the time, Noah said, “It was just amazing. This is something I never expected. And all this time I’ve been catching myself thinking that everything we’ve been through, the Trump presidency, the pandemic, is just a journey, you know, to an even bigger pandemic. And then I realized that after seven years, my time was up.”