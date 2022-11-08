How to Get Tickets for Peter Kay’s UK Tour in 2023

Adam Woods
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up with a number of concerts in the UK. Find out all the details about how to get tickets below.

The comedian, who has mostly had a break from public speaking after canceling his last UK tour in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances,” announced his return on Sunday (November 6) in a commercial during the show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

His comeback tour will begin with two concerts in Manchester on December 2, 2022 and will end in August 2023 with a performance in Sheffield.

“It’s nice to get back to what I love doing the most, stand-up comedies, and if ever people need to laugh, it’s now,” Kay said. “And given the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices start at £35. At the same price as on my previous tour in 2010.”

You will be able to buy tickets for the tour here when the general sale starts on Saturday (November 12) at 10:00 GMT.

Check out the announced tour dates below and information about pre-sale tickets.

DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena 
3 – Manchester, AO Arena 
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena 
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
7 – Dublin, 3Arena

MAY 2023
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

JUNE 2023
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena 

How can I get early access to Peter Kay’s UK tour?

O2 customers can get early access to tickets through the O2 Priority app, and the pre-sale will begin on Thursday (November 10) from 10:00 and will last up to 48 hours.

For Three+ participants, there is an additional presale for selected shows. To access the pre-sale, you must be a Three UK customer (paid monthly or pay-as-you-go) and register with the Three+ app before the pre-sale begins. If you have registered, a limited number of tickets will be available from Thursday (November 10) at 10:00 for up to 48 hours for the shows listed below.

Kay’s last UK tour took place in 2010 under the name The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, which broke the Guinness World Record as the best-selling stand-up tour in history.

