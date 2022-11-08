How to Get Tickets for Peter Kay’s UK Tour in 2023

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up with a number of concerts in the UK. Find out all the details about how to get tickets below.
The comedian, who has mostly had a break from public speaking after canceling his last UK tour in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances,” announced his return on Sunday (November 6) in a commercial during the show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
His comeback tour will begin with two concerts in Manchester on December 2, 2022 and will end in August 2023 with a performance in Sheffield.
“It’s nice to get back to what I love doing the most, stand-up comedies, and if ever people need to laugh, it’s now,” Kay said. “And given the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices start at £35. At the same price as on my previous tour in 2010.”
Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years!
Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I
— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022
You will be able to buy tickets for the tour here when the general sale starts on Saturday (November 12) at 10:00 GMT.
Check out the announced tour dates below and information about pre-sale tickets.
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL 2023
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
MAY 2023
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
JUNE 2023
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena
JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
How can I get early access to Peter Kay’s UK tour?
O2 customers can get early access to tickets through the O2 Priority app, and the pre-sale will begin on Thursday (November 10) from 10:00 and will last up to 48 hours.
Peter Kay is back on tour 🎤 😂 This is not a drill. O2 customers can get Priority Tickets at 10am on Thursday, 48 hours before general release 🎟️ @peterkay_co_uk #O2Priority pic.twitter.com/WvXN7WkB9V
— O2 (@O2) November 6, 2022
For Three+ participants, there is an additional presale for selected shows. To access the pre-sale, you must be a Three UK customer (paid monthly or pay-as-you-go) and register with the Three+ app before the pre-sale begins. If you have registered, a limited number of tickets will be available from Thursday (November 10) at 10:00 for up to 48 hours for the shows listed below.
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
JANUARY 2023
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
MAY 2023
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Kay’s last UK tour took place in 2010 under the name The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, which broke the Guinness World Record as the best-selling stand-up tour in history.