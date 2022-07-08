It’s no secret that Fortnite is the king of crossovers, and even the most casual fans are well aware of the game’s penchant for external content. Fortnite’s collaboration continues with the announcement of not one, but two new Thor skins from Marvel: Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor.

As Fortnite veterans remember, this isn’t the first time the Thunder God has arrived on the island. During the events of Season 4 chapter 2, Thor acted as a messenger of the big villain Galactus, who intended to devour the world of Fortnite before he was stopped. While the previous version of Thor was Odinson’s later cosmic god-like appearance, the new skins are slightly different.

How to get Thor skins in Fortnite

Fortnite reported that players will be able to get both Thor Odinson and the Mighty Thor Jane Foster, which gives a total of three different versions of the Thunder God.

Currently, the only way to get both Thor skins is to purchase the Gods of Thunder Pack from the Fortnite Item Store.

Skins are not available individually, although each of them comes with its own set of cosmetics. Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor have their respective Stormbreaker and Mjolnir pickaxes, which can be used as gliders, as well as decorations on the Cape Back Blings. The Gods of Thunder boot screen is also included.

In addition, Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor skins, as well as Stormbreaker and Mjolnir pickaxes come with a Full Charge style, becoming electrified when players kill or hit weak spots.

The Gods of Thunder pack also includes the Bring The Hammer Down emotion, which looks like a less destructive version of what Thor’s hammer did to the Fortnite map the last time he was there.

Despite the fact that the marketing of the skins is clearly intended for the new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” both skins, despite the fact that they are wearing similar Asgard armor shown in recent trailers, seem to be modeled after their traditional images from the comics, and not Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

This is a practice that Fortnite adheres to, apparently, with all of its Marvel skins, such as Spider-Man’s Green Goblin, so that Fortnite can distinguish its Marvel crossovers as something separate from the current MCU.

While many fans are probably excited about the prospect of new skins from the Thor franchise, Marvel is one of the most frequent partners with the Battle Royale title, therefore becoming one of the most anticipated properties.

However, a major new franchise may be debuting soon, as a recent leak claims that Dragon Ball Z content will appear in Fortnite.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.