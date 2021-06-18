How To Get The Thanos Skin For Free In Fortnite; Dates

Fortnite: Thanos, the Marvel villain, comes back to Fortnite in the form of a skin. We tell you how to get his skin for free by participating in the Thanos Cup. On Friday, June 18, 2021, Epic Games made a pretty big announcement in Fortnite: Thanos, the Marvel villain, would be coming to the game again … in skin form. After having been controllable in two previous events (one from The Infinity Gauntlet and another from Avengers: Endgame), this will mark the first time that players will be able to select it freely after obtaining it. We will tell you, below, how to get the Thanos skin for free by participating in the Thanos Cup of Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Official announcement of the Thanos Cup in Fortnite

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of the news, on Friday June 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CEST, Epic Games whetted our appetite with a Thanos teaser on several of their social networks such as Twitter with messages like this:

Indeed, the phrase refers to the “I am inevitable” that Thanos spits in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame. The emojis that represent the colors, on the other hand, represent the Gems of Infinity, artifacts that grant their possessor all kinds of powers and that, together, make their wearer omnipotent.

At 4:00 p.m. CEST, Epic Games announced the Thanos Cup as such. It will be held on June 21, 2021. It is a Duos cup, and, as usual, we will have up to three hours to play up to a total of ten games. The objective is to get as many points as we can by surviving and eliminating enemy players to be very high on the leaderboard of our region.

At this time there is still no official information on the schedules for the Thanos Cup in the different regions of the game; we will update this news as soon as this information is public.