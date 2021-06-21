How To Get The Nail Gun For Free In CoD Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone: We tell you how you can get the nail gun at no additional cost in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War as part of Season 4. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War already enjoy the content released as part of the start of Season 4. The satellites land on the Verdansk terrain along with a lot of changes, in addition to the classic battle pass. Beyond the two unpublished weapons that it raises, we see the arrival of the Nail Gun. We tell you how you can unlock it for free in both games.

How to unlock the Nail Gun

Getting the Nail Gun requires completing a very specific challenge. You must kill 5 enemies in 15 different games using special weapons. Remember that for it to count you must complete the game from start to finish. On the other hand, the special weapons he refers to are the Black Ops Cold War grenade launcher, the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the Ballistic Knife.

In Warzone it is a really difficult task, as it is too high a mass of games to keep up with 5 kills with these weapons. The pistol enters the secondary weapons in Black Ops Cold War, while in the free to play you must go to the Submachine Guns tab.

If you are one of those who do not have the patience to carry it out, you can advance the challenge using the Nail Gun itself. You can do it by buying the Framework bundle from the ingame store, which is priced at 1000 COD points (about 9.99 euros, approximately). Acquiring it will give you the first legend project for her, an emote, and other cosmetic items. As we said at the beginning of this paragraph, keep in mind that buying it will not unlock the basic model; you must complete the challenge.

Stabbing Wound – Legendary Weapon Project for the Nail Gun

Cambiazo – Legendary Finisher

Draft – Legend Emote

Very Bad Timing – Epic (Watch) Plugin

Piercer – Epic Emblem

Bloody Burial – Epic Business Card

2 level skips