How to Get the Kagotsurube Isshin Sword in Genshin Impact (Cursed Sword)

Kagotsurube Isshin, also known as the “Cursed Sword”, is a 4—star weapon in Genshin Impact that serves as an excellent F2P weapon for Kazuhi, Ayaki or Ayato. The Cursed Sword offers a base attack from 42 to 510 and has a passive skill called Isshin Art Clarity. Triggered by a normal, charged, or swift attack, this passive activates Hewing Gale, an attack that deals area damage that depends on its owner’s ATK in Genshin Impact. Activating Hewing Gale also increases the user’s ATK by 8 seconds. Both Isshin Art Clarity effects can be triggered once every eight seconds whenever a fighter conducts a normal type attack.

Since Kagotsurube Isshin’s cursed sword is a reward related to the story quest, it can be improved. Thus, the capabilities of Isshin Art Clarity are limited to R1. However, this skill is still superior to similar passive skills, such as Crushing the archaic prototype Claymore, which triggers an AoE attack whenever its user conducts a normal or charged attack. Also, while the ATK DMG for enemies is higher than Cursed Sword, it is activated only 50% of the time, while Isshin Art Clarity is triggered 100%.

To unlock Kagotsurube Isshin or Cursed Sword in Genshin Impact, travelers must complete “Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I — A Strange and Friendless Road”, a Kaedehara Kazuha story quest. To begin this story quest in Genshin Impact, players need to fulfill several prerequisites.

Unlocking the Cursed Sword Kagotsurube Isshin in Genshin Impact

Follow these requirements to access “Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I — A Strange and Friendless Road” in Genshin Impact:

Step 1: Reach the 40th rank of adventure. Step 2: Complete “Chapter II: Act III — Omnipresence over Mortals”, the last quest chain of the Inazuma storyline. The first act of Raiden Shogun’s story quest. Step 4. Open the “Event Overview” window and click the “View” button.

After Genshin Impact fans complete the steps described above, they will be able to proceed to the story quest with Kazuha. The quest itself should be completed no more than an hour and a half. After completing the story task in Genshin Impact, travelers will receive Hero’s Wits ×4, Primogems ×60 and the cursed sword Kagotsurube Isshin. To climb this sword, players will need to collect materials from the following sources:

The yard of flowing sand: Maskigalashchiki of the abyss, lecturers of the abyss and ghostly shells: statuetkiPrizraki: shells, hearts and cores