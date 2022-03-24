How To Get The Armaguerra 43 Submachine Gun For Free In CoD Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone receives the Armaguerra 43 submachine gun as part of Season 2 Reloaded. We tell you how you can get it for free in it. Call of Duty: Warzone already enjoys the content available as part of the reinforcements of Season 2. One of them is the Warframe 43 submachine gun, a weapon that puts the finishing touch to the Vanguard’s arsenal during this frame. We tell you how to unlock it for free and what options you have after payment.

How to unlock the Armaguerra 43 submachine gun for free in CoD Warzone

To unlock the Armaguerra 43 submachine gun, you must complete a single specific challenge: kill 10 enemies with hip shots in 15 different games. That is, the last bullet prior to elimination must be fired without aiming. As usual, for your progress to be recorded you must finish the game you are in.

In the battle royale you must go to the Bloody Loot mode; Don’t even think about trying it in normal modes. Getting ten kills with that requirement is very hard on a single life. If you have Call of Duty: Vanguard go to domain or hot spot, where you will find easier some groups of enemies gathered. If you prefer to do it in Zombies you will have to eliminate 400 frozen enemies by your ability. You choose how to get it.

Armaguerra 43’s first paid package in Call of Duty: Warzone

New weapon, new package with your initial legendary blueprint. The Black Ice bundle allows you to get a customizable War Weapon with the ability to scale without having to complete the challenge. Along with it come some cosmetics that we detail below.

Black Plated – Weapon War Legendary Project 43

Bash – Legendary Amulet

Dangerous Wealth – Legendary Emblem

Jeweled – Epic Sticker

Business Theme – Business Card

A battle pass tier skip

You will find it in the store at a price of 1200 COD points, which in exchange means around 9.99 euros.