How To Get The AMP63 Pistol For Free In CoD Warzone

CoD Warzone: We tell you how to unlock the AMP63 pistol for free in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have received the last great weapon awaited during Season 3. The AMP63 pistol has been officially added to the arsenal of both games, after having remained unlockable for a few days through a bug. Therefore, today we tell you what you need to do to get it completely free.

How to unlock the AMP63 pistol

To unlock the AMP63 pistol, you must achieve 5 pistol kills in 20 different completed matches. The challenge is shared between Warzone and the Treyarch title, so you can jump between games while maintaining progress. As usual, remember that for those five kills to count, you must complete the game; If you leave before the time the counter will reset.

The best solution, in the case that you play Black Ops Cold War, is to go to an objective game mode, such as hot spot or domain. This way you will have a better chance of getting kills without a kill counter counting down time. We recommend that you use the Diamatti, the Charlie pistol. Thanks to its burst shooting you can scratch eliminations without needing as much precision. If we go to Warzone, as always: bloody loot and any pistol.

If you prefer, you can use a shortcut through the ingame store. Purchasing the Gamma Beam Pack will unlock a Legendary Weapon project, making it easier for you to progress through accessories while completing the challenge. The package is for sale at a price of 1000 COD points, which is approximately 9.99 euros in exchange.