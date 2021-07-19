How To Get Spotify Premium Free For 3 Months With Your TikTok Account

Spotify: Although Spotify has a free version that everyone can use, by subscribing to a Premium version you have advantages such as the elimination of advertising, which allows you to listen to all the music you want without playback limits or advertising cuts.

And that’s what this news is about: Having Spotify for the rest of the summer for free. But there is a requirement: you must also have a TikTok account.

Spotify Premium 3 months free

TikTok has teamed up with Spotify to offer “eligible members of the TikTok community” 3 months of Premium account on the music service for free, at no cost. The offer is available to users over 18 with a TikTok profile in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Turkey -Important: They have not previously subscribed to Spotify Premium.

Those who are eligible will receive a unique code that will allow them to redeem the Spotify Premium offer. How can you find the Spotify Premium offer on TikTok ?:

1- Open the TikTok application on your mobile

2- Click on the “TikTok Rewards” badge on your “For you” page or on the “Me” page within the app

3- Or, on the Discover page you will find a “TikTok x Spotify Rewards” banner, you can click on it or simply type “Spotify” and press search

3 months

Like for example the Amazon Prime trial period, this offer offers you Spotify Premium until October -if you request it already-, and when you finish Spotify it will offer you to choose if you want to continue with the Premium for 9.99 euros per month.