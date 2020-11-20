How to get Spotify Premium 3 months for free

Born more than it seems – it was activated more than a decade ago – the Spotify platform is one of the favorites in terms of streaming music consumption. And like the vast majority of current services, Spotify offers you a free version to enjoy the service without paying anything – albeit with limitations and with advertising – and other Premium ones with different options to use the service without limitations.

Spotify Premium free 3 months

The advantage of the Premium subscription is that it does not carry advertising, that you can skip all the songs you want without limit, that you can download music to listen to it in Offline mode, and that the sound quality is higher when reaching the rate of 320 Kbps. And how does it sound to have the paid version for free for a few months?

It’s as easy as going to the Spotify website and choosing the Individual plan, which offers you up to 3 months of the service for free – going on to cost € 9.99 per month. The rest of the service plans also have a free trial period, but Duo, Family Plan and Students can only have them free for 1 month.

If the idea seduces you, you have until December 31 of this year to hire it. But beware, you can only use it if you haven’t tried the Premium yet. If you have tried this subscription before, such as last May, you will not be able to have those 3 months free again.



