How to get Prestige in COD: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brings the Prestige system back to progression, but does so with changes that affect how it influences.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War modifies several of the mechanics already known among the players of the franchise. We speak, for example, of the unprecedented system of streaks. The equipments vary to introduce the jokers, part of Treyarch’s previous works.

On this occasion, this year’s delivery returns the famous prestige to the grid of ranks. It does so by modifying the progress system with respect to what was seen in Modern Warfare. If you want to know everything about it, we recommend that you read this piece. As part of our detailed guide, today we will show you how to build prestige and how it affects your character.

How Prestige and all Prestige ranks work in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Your journey through the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be the same as you have had in all these years. The first goal will be to reach military rank level 55, which will unlock all the weapons, perks and kill streaks available at launch.

Once you are level 55, you will enter the season progress, which gives you Prestige 1. Yes, you read that correctly: you will automatically enter the first Prestige available. Black Ops Cold War is the first installment that does not penalize entering it. You will keep all the equipment and statistics; nothing restarts.

The prestige system has two phases. The first is dedicated to the launch period, between November 13 and December 10. During those dates you will have 3 prestige available:

Prestige 1 upon reaching the first level of the season (after reaching military rank 55).

Prestige 2 upon reaching Season Level 50.

Prestige 3 upon reaching Season Level 100.

When you reach Prestige 2, you will unlock as a reward a weapon project: Nightfall, a variant of the Hauer 77.

The second phase of the system will begin just on December 10, the day that Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will arrive. From that moment on your level will reset and you will be returned to level 55 military rank. Each season will have 4 prestige available for the following reason:

Prestige 1 at seasonal level 50.

Prestige 2 at season level 100.

Prestige 3 at seasonal level 150.

Prestige 4 at seasonal level 200.

Each first prestige you achieve will earn you an exclusive weapon project. On the other hand, for each prestige you achieve, you will receive an emblem and a key to the prestige store. In that store you will find Prestige icons from other deliveries in the saga, which you can exchange on your profile in exchange for keys.



