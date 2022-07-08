How to Get Pawprint Tickets to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The paw print ticket is a crafting material with a rarity of 8 in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which is used to forge and improve a variety of equipment of a partner of the highest rank for his palikos and palamuts. While Lineans use these tickets as “thank-you gifts” among themselves, Hunters can bring these voucher-like items to friends’ forge in Kamura village or to Elgado outpost in exchange for new gear for their friends in Monster Hunter Rise. However, since paw print tickets cannot be obtained as a reward for hunting, carving, or completing quests, Hunters may not understand how they can get these rare Sunbreak tickets.

To get Pawprint tickets to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, hunters must find and defeat wild Felynes and Melynx inhabiting various locations of the game. These small feline creatures are not hostile by nature, but will attack anyone who lingers too long in their territory or strikes the first blow. Despite the fact that they will fight valiantly, Felins and Melinx will most likely not be able to compare with a fully equipped Hunter and his buddies. However, after a defeat, one of the three items sometimes falls out of them.

After conquering in battle, Felynes has a chance to drop a round acorn, first aid medicine, or a paw print ticket before leaving the location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. On the other hand, Melynx will periodically reset a secret stash, ration, or ticket to the fingerprint before taking it off. Keep in mind that Felyne and Melynx dropouts are not guaranteed, which means that players must deal with the RNG of receiving dropouts before the percentages of each item are applied.

Pawprint Farm Tickets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Below are the odds that Hunters should get a Pawprint Ticket from a defeated Felyne or Melynx in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Felyne: 14% chance of Pawprint TicketMelynx: 20% chance of Pawprint Ticket

Accordingly, in order to get these tickets, players must find and defeat these Linians in battle. Both Felynes and Melynx can be found in the ruins of the sanctuary, sandy plains, lava caves, ice islands, flooded forest and jungle. Which place hunters will choose to hunt the Linians depends on their preferences and familiarity with places on the map in Sunbreak. However, in the ruins of the sanctuary there is a short and simple route by which players can effectively farm Pawprint tickets.

Below are the steps for the route of the Pawprint Ticket farm in the ruins of the sanctuary:

Step 1. Enter the ruins of the sanctuary at the “Master” difficulty level. Step 2. Search the side of the road in Zone 1 to find two Felynes. Areas 7 and 8 to find two Melynx steps 5. Go back to the center, reset the language standard and repeat the route.