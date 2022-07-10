How to Get meldspara Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

With the release of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion, players will now be able to use higher-grade materials, such as molten ore, to create powerful new items. Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth installment in a series of role—playing games originally released for the Nintendo Switch. With the release of the latest expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players now have access to a Master Rank that offers more challenging tasks in exchange for better rewards. To better cope with new and frightening hunting missions, players should improve their equipment by collecting these new materials.

The Monster Hunter series, as the name suggests, is dedicated to hunting monsters in mysterious and dangerous worlds. However, this process is not as simple as it may seem, since a fight with these beasts face to face without preparation can quickly turn out to be deadly. To succeed in the hunt, players must learn about their goals, such as their weaknesses or diet, and use traps and the environment to gain the upper hand in the toughest battles in Monster Hunter Rise.

In the base game Monster Hunter Rise, hunting was rated as low or high, which mainly affects its difficulty, but also increases the value of rewards. With the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players now have access to a rank higher than High, Master Rank. These hunts are undoubtedly the most difficult in the game, as they add new, more dangerous creatures, as well as change and improve those already familiar to players.

How to Farm meldspara Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Meldspar Ore is a new level 8 rarity material used to make powerful armor and weapons. As a Master-rank material, it can only be found and collected during a Master-rank hunt. The best place to purchase it is Lava Caves, as there are several White and Blue mining deposits, both of which can provide molten spar ore.

Many of the nodes in this location appear in hard-to-reach places, so players will need to use Wirebugs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to get to them all. Mining nodes are revived relatively quickly, so choosing a farm path going back to the beginning can be very useful. It is also recommended that players equip armor with the geologist skill while mining Meldpsar ore, as this will allow players to collect the node more than once.