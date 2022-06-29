How to Get Master’s Seals in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Master Seals are the currency in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, used to promote units and unlock additional classes for characters. In particular, this currency allows units to take a certification exam for a master class. To use Master Seals, players can go to the training ground at their military camp and talk to the training instructor. This NPC will have various options for improving individual characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and one of these options is to “Acquire a Class”.

When receiving new classes, the main character of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is shown a list of all the characters in his list. Of course, no unit can become every class. However, players seeking to increase their abilities or switch roles in battle will have to spend a certain number of Master Seals, depending on the rank of promotion. For example, Edelgard is a game character who starts as a fighter. If the players want to turn her into an Emperor, they will need to give the Training Instructor some Master Seals.

This class change mechanic is ideal for those who want to not only increase the combat power of their units in Fire Emblem Warriors, but also assign their characters more optimal classes. For example, Flex’s initial class is Myrmidon, but he can reach his maximum abilities as a mercenary in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Of course, not everyone needs to follow the “meta”, but having master seals to choose which class best suits the unit is a great way to improve the gameplay.

Seals-Masters of agriculture in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

Before players can earn or use Master Seals for their characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, they must first complete the 10th chapter of the corresponding storyline. This restriction will continue to apply to units that have fully mastered advanced classes and are ready to pass the certification exam for master classes. Therefore, focus on completing the main campaign to further strengthen such units. As soon as the main character reaches Chapter 10, the Seal Workshops will be available for purchase from the seller of items in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. As with intermediate or advanced seals, the number of basic seals is limited, but they will be replenished at the beginning of the next chapter.

In addition to the item seller, there are three other ways to get the main seals in Fire Emblem Warriors. First, players can unlock in-game achievements and receive Master Seals as a reward from the Master of Rewards. Reaching the S rank in the battle stages also gives players several master seals in the last missions of the story. Finally, take the time to explore the survey points to get a chance to meet merchants who will exchange the main seals for gold.