How to get ‘Keep Watching’ from Netflix

Taking “Keep Watching” from Netflix is ​​now possible on the Android and iPhone (iOS) application. The service recently added a shortcut to remove movies and series from the section, displayed on the app’s home screen. Before, it was necessary to access the account settings in the mobile browser to perform the procedure, just as it happens on the computer.

With the update of the streaming app, removal became simple and quick, without having to leave streaming. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to remove Netflix “Keep Watching” from your phone and PC to remove movies and series from the play queue.

How to get Netflix “Keep Watching” from your phone

Step 1. To get Netflix’s “Keep Watching” from your phone, open the app and find the title you want to delete from the section. Then, touch the three dots of options and select “Remove from row”;

Step 2. Confirm the action in “Remove”. The title will be removed immediately.

How to get Netflix “Keep Watching” from your computer

Step 1. To remove Netflix “Keep Watching” from your computer, access the website and tap the arrow to open the menu. Then, select “Account”;

Step 2. Locate the option “What was watched” and tap “View”;

Step 3. Touch the “Hide from watch history” icon to remove the item immediately. Note that the process also erases the progress of viewing series or films.

Ready. Take advantage of the tip and learn how to get Netflix “Keep Watching” on your phone and computer.



