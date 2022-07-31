How to Get into the Cloud Forest in Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels

Cloud Forest is one of the new available locations in Forza Horizon 5 as part of the Hot Wheels expansion. The Hot Wheels add–on is something that all players need to purchase if they want to gain access to the Cloud Forest and other Forest Falls locations. This DLC is sold separately from the game, so Game Pass members will not have access to it until they buy it. In addition to Cloud Forest, drivers can also get to other places in Forest Falls, such as Hydra Gorge, Hydra’s Revenge and Forgotten Gorge. Although these four locations are available in Forest Falls, this is just one of three new biomes added in the Hot Wheels expansion.

Before players can get to the Cloud Forest in the Hot Wheels expansion, they will have to go to Forest Falls in Forza Horizon 5. After installing the DLC, an icon will appear on the map showing where players need to go. Upon reaching the icon, a cut-scene will begin, which will direct players up the ramp leading to the Hot Wheels Park.

Drivers will retain control of their vehicle during the cut scene, but they will not be able to deviate from the track until the addition training is completed. When full control returns to the players, drivers will be able to get to Forest Falls by driving along the north road branching off from the Nexus. In addition, you can get to the Cloud Forest by walking along the trail to the north of the Ice Cauldron.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels: How to get to the cloud forest

To get to Cloud Forest, drivers need to head to the southwestern part of the Forest Falls map, especially west of Hydra Gorge. Hydra Gorge, Hydra’s Revenge and Forgotten Gorge in the Forza Horizon 5 expansion are available in Forest Falls if you head to the central, northern and eastern parts of the map, respectively. Cloud Forest is a relatively large part of the map that is difficult to miss by moving west while players head west from the base of the Hydra Gorge Waterfall.

There are several activities in the Cloud Forest, and they can take a long time to complete. Fortunately, those who purchased a house in Buenas Vistas earlier in the game can quickly move to any point on the map, even if it is not a specified location. Normally, a quick move to any location on the map will cost players 10,000 credits, but those who destroyed all 50 Forza Horizon 5 quick move boards in the main game will still have access to a discounted price in the Hot Wheels expansion. When all 50 boards are destroyed, players will be able to quickly get to any place in Forest Falls for free.