How to get into the Blockworks library in Minecraft

The Uncensored Library, also known as the “BlockWorks Library”, is a server and custom map in Minecraft created by BlockWorks, DDB Worldwide and MediaMonks. On March 12, 2020, the BlockWorks library was released by the French international non-profit and non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders. The goal of this project was to use a creative game like Minecraft to circumvent censorship in countries where there is no freedom of the press. Accordingly, this custom Minecraft server map contains confidential articles and reports banned in Mexico, Russia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The uncensored library also contains up-to-date information about COVID-19 and how governments of countries with restrictive measures, such as North Korea, Russia and China, have dealt with it.

However, the BlockWorks Library is not just an archive of Books in chests randomly placed on the Server map. Instead, the designers of this large-scale project built a luxurious library, built with a special neoclassical architectural style in mind. The colossal and complex structure is designed to resemble an institution such as the New York Public Library. When Minecraft gamers enter this map, they can virtually wander through its majestic halls and freely access information that is prohibited for certain countries of the world.

To get into the Blockworks library in Minecraft, players have two main options. First, they upload the map itself, a large file available on the library’s official website without censorship,”https://uncensoredlibrary.com/en “. Scroll down to the Downloads section and click the Download button under the Minecraft Map to start the process. In addition, players can access the Blockworks library by connecting directly to the official map server using an in-game procedure.

Logging into the library without censorship in Minecraft

Here is a short list of steps required to download, install and play the uncensored Library in Minecraft using a downloadable file on a PC:

Step 1. Open it https://uncensoredlibrary.com/en or do a Google search for “Uncensored Library” or “Blockworks Library”. Step 2. Scroll down to the Downloads section and download the map file. saves the folder in the “.minecraft” folder found via %appdata% using the “Run” command. Step 4. Launch the custom map in Minecraft using the “Worlds” section, which is accessed through the main menu.

The following describes the method that players can use to access the Blockworks library server in Minecraft:

Step 1. Make sure the game has version 1.14.4 installed; if not, players will need to download this earlier build of the game to get to the library server. Step 2. Open the “Network Game” tab in the game and go to “Servers”. Step 3. Select “Join Server” and enter the following address: “visit .uncensoredlibrary.com .”Step 4. Connect to the server to access the Blockworks library in Minecraft.