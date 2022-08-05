How to Get Icelemon in Digimon Survive

IceLeomon — digimon is a top-level animal in the Digimon Survive game, characterized by a muscular humanoid body and a monstrous lion’s head with white fur and mane. A digital monster of proud justice, IceLeomon comes from the Icy-Snowy region, thanks to which he develops an indestructible will and a strong body. Although this creature lacks decent defensive abilities, it can be a formidable opponent in combat, offering powerful attacks in Digimon Survive that can overwhelm enemies in combat. Accordingly, the presence of this digimon in the list is certainly useful for Tamers on their journey.

To hire IceLeomon in Digimon Survive, Tamers must complete Part 6 of the main campaign, during which they can enter the residential ruins of the Second Island. After scanning the location, players will encounter IceLeomon during a random encounter with a shadow. After entering the battle, do not attack the digital monster; instead, choose the “Conversation” option. Select “Enemy” and select IceLeomon from the drop-down menu.

As soon as the Handlers start a conversation with IceLeomon in Digimon Survive, they will be asked several questions during the dialogue. Depending on the answer, the player will earn a certain number of points that will affect the outcome of the exchange with the Digimon. The best answers in Digimon Survive earn two points, while other answers may lead to fewer points, which will lead to an undesirable result. Suppose the Tamers encountered and interacted with a digimon-a bird, a Garudamon. In this case, they will have a common understanding of what IceLeomon likes to hear, since Garudamon also prefers a similar set of answers.

Friendship with IceLeomon in Digimon Survive

Below is a list of all possible questions that IceLeomon will ask in Digimon Survive. By answering them with the correct answer, the Handlers will have a very high chance of successfully recruiting this digimon animal.

Question: Can I trust people…? | Answer: It is possible and necessary! Question: If you saw a raging fire heading for a crying child, what would you do? | Response: Save the kid, eh! Question: Do you think you can do something by force? | The best answer in Digimon Survive: There are other ways. Question: What do you think is “right”? | Answer: The answer is in you. Question: I will not forgive anyone who disturbs the peace in this area! | Answer: Yes, right? Q: Would you rather fight a weak enemy or a strong enemy? | Answer: To fight is barbarism. Question: Do you think I’m stressed? | Response: You seem serious.