How To Get GTA Online For Free For PS5: Requirements, Dates And Download

GTA 5: Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are now available on PS5 and Xbox Series, with a special promotion for PlayStation players. GTA 5 and GTA Online premiere this Tuesday, March 15 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The jump to the new generation of the Rockstar Games mass phenomenon will find in these editions its best version to date on home platforms, with numerous graphic, performance and loading time improvements. Those who want to continue their GTA Online progress on PS5 can now do so with a special promotion: free for a limited time.

Get now GTA Online for PS5 totally free: steps and conditions

From this March 15, 2022 and until June 14, 2022, all PS5 users who are subscribed to PS Plus download the game for free. Once downloaded, it will be ours forever, but we will need an active PlayStation Plus account to be able to play.

How to get free GTA Online for PS5

Steps to follow to download GTA Online for free from our PS5 console.

Access your PlayStation 5 and go to the PS Store (not available on the web, only from the console).

Search for Grand Theft Auto Online to get this standalone version of the game.

Download GTA Online for free and play forever. You need an active PS Plus account to play.