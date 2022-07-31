How to Get Gotsumon in Digimon Survive

When players encounter Gotsumon in Digimon Survive, they need to befriend him before he agrees to join the team. Digimon Survive is the newest Digimon role—playing game that was announced in 2018, delayed in 2020, but finally released in 2022. It follows a long successful string of games, anime, manga and collectible cards that were originally created back in 1997 as a competitor to Tamagotchi. Over the years, Digimon has survived and competed with another pocket monster game, Pokémon, and developed its own style.

Throughout Digimon Survive, players must learn to be friends with Digimon before they join the team. To do this, players need to talk to them and answer Digimon’s questions based on his attitude; some digimons, such as betamons, are gentle creatures that seek peace, so players will react in a similar way to befriend them.

Related: Digimon Survive’s New Trailer Explores a Karma System and a Choice-Based Story

To make friends with Gotsumon and get him into Digimon Survive, players need to talk to him and earn a certain number of points depending on the choice of the answer. If the players earn at least three points, they will make friends with Gotsumon and will be able to ask him to join the team.

How to make friends with Gotsumon in Digimon Survive

Players will meet Gotsumon at the beginning of the game in the Free Bat zone at the school. Players will visit the school in Part 1 of Digimon Survive, and the Free Bat area will be unlocked as soon as players can climb to the second floor. In addition to Gotsumon here, players can also make friends with Betamon, an amphibious digimon, in the Free Bat zone.

As soon as the players find Gotsumon, talk to him. At different points in the conversation, players will need to answer questions; there are four possible answers to each question, and they bring a different number of points. Since Gotsumon is a digimon joker, players must give an answer option in a similar style. Gotsumon likes to tease, banter and joke, so players should offer humorous answers in response. Below are possible questions and the best answers when trying to make friends with Gotsumon in Digimon Survive:

Question: Boy, you’re a cool face, aren’t you?! I bet I would have lost if we had dropped… | Answer: I will definitely lose. Question: I’m not feeling very well… Somebody help… …Pf, ha-ha-ha, just kidding! Do I understand?! | Answer: Wow, you scared me! Question: I don’t care if you smile, laugh or something else! I’m not going to trust a single person! | Answer: I will earn your trust! Question: Go on… Try to guess what I think of you! | Answer: That I’m cool? Question: Hey, what kind of food do you like? | Answer: Love me some meat! Question: Next! Do you think it will be a good joke? | Answer: A pit trap? Question: Don’t you think that every day is sooo boring? | Answer: I want to yawn.

Players only need to earn 3 or more points, and each correct answer will bring two points, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to make friends with Gotsumon and add him to the team in Digimon Survive.