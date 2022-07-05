Frozen Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the new Master Rank items added in the new downloadable content. In Sunbreak, players can explore new areas, such as the Elgado outpost, at a certain point in the main plot. Once players reach the Elgado outpost, they will be able to unlock master ranks. This opens up access to new monster materials, ores and bones that players can collect in all regions, for example, a striped small-skinned hide in all areas of Monster Hunter Rise. As the name suggests, Frozen Stiffbones can only be found in one of the coldest regions of Monster Hunter Rise, on the Frosty Islands.

Frosty Islands is one of the first places in the Monster Hunter Rise game where players can fight all kinds of ice monsters. In the heart of the Frosty Islands there is a huge set of dragon bones that foreshadow the kinds of materials that can be collected here. While players can collect all kinds of bones on Frost Island, frozen hard bones are harder to find. In addition to searching for materials, players also need to hunt down some classic beasts, such as the Great Buggy from Monster Hunter Rise, which will provide the Master’s Torpor Bag.

To find Frozen Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players need to have the Sunbreak DLC and open the Elgado Outpost. Once at the outpost, players can unlock master ranks; lower ranks do not need to be unlocked first. With master ranks, players can find Frozen Stiffbones on Frosty Islands.

How to Get Frozen Hard Bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Players can only find Frozen Stiffbones on Frosty Islands in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the rank of master. To find them, players need to find 5 bone piles scattered across different areas. Players should look for these Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak bone piles in Zone 1 west of the auxiliary camp, in the puddles between Zones 7 and 8, as well as in the north and south of Zone 9. Level in Zone 6. There is no guarantee that players will find a Frozen Hard Bone when they search the Bone Pile on the Master-rank, so it may take several searches to find her.

Frozen bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are only used to make one piece of armor, the Hezu X Helmet. In addition to one frozen hard bone, players will need to collect two carbalite ores, a strong monster bone and four mother-of-pearl glitter jackets. After creating Khezu Helm X, players currently no longer need Frozen Stiffbones to create in Monster Hunter Rise, but they can sell the extra dice for 640 gold.