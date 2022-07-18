How to Get Free Costume Licenses in Pokemon Unite (Competitive Event)

As Pokémon Unite approaches its anniversary, players can get free costumes and licenses to celebrate the event. In addition to these free features, Pokémon Unite adds new game Pokemon, Boss Rush mode, entry bonuses and challenges. The celebration will begin on July 21 and last until August, which will give players enough time to take advantage of the Pokémon Unite anniversary event.

Among the new Pokemon joining Unite are Glaceon, Buzzwole and Tyranitar. However, to unlock them, players need to take part in missions to earn their Unite licenses. The license is Pokémon Unite’s way to unlock characters and gear, so by taking part in various challenges throughout the anniversary event, players can get various new Pokemon and costumes to add to their collections.

To earn new Pokemon licenses and costumes, players need to log into Pokémon Unite on certain days during the anniversary event. Some costumes for existing characters can be obtained by simply logging in, but new Pokemon need to be unlocked by completing a series of tests in the game.

New unlockable costumes in the Pokémon Unite Anniversary Event

Players can earn new holographic clothing for their Pokemon by logging into the game on certain days, as well as participating in battle pass levels. As long as players enter Pokémon Unite during the five days of the event, they will receive Pokemon and a costume in addition to an alternative Holowear-style costume. If players already have the following costumes, they will instead receive 100 Aeos coins that can be spent in the store.

Day 1 — Pikachu and his costume in a fashionable style. Day 2 — Lucario and his concert-style costume. Day 3 — Blastose and his firefighter-style costume. Day 4 — Snorlax and his dream-style costume.

Pokémon Unite has also announced new Pokemon costumes for players who perform well and earn rewards at Season 9 battle Pass levels, such as a band-style Pikachu costume and a singer-style Wigglituff costume. So while players can unlock some costumes by simply logging in, there will be other discoverable and unlockable costumes that players will be able to earn through in-game events and challenges. Pokémon Unite will also debut in Boss Rush mode, which will be open for three different periods where players will be able to earn other unique rewards.

New Pokemon Licenses in the Pokémon Unite Anniversary Event

In addition to the new costumes, Pokémon Unite adds new Pokemon to its list. Players can unlock or earn licenses for Glaceon, Buzzwole, and Tyranitar by completing challenges. Each of these Pokémon Unite Event challenges will take place for a limited time, so players need to log in during the challenge window and complete all the necessary missions to unlock the characters. The test windows for each of these Pokemon are distributed:

Glaceon: Trial begins on Thursday, July 21, 2022 Buzzwole: Trial begins on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Tyranitar: Trial begins on Monday, August 15, 2022

These new Pokemon have been announced for the event, but Pokémon Unite has not yet released information about their role or special attacks for the game.