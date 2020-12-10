How to get fast money in Cyberpunk 2077

We tell you how to get large sums of Eurodollars in Cyberpunk 2077 quickly to have the best vehicles and clothes in Night City

If we’ve learned anything from the fictional worlds we’ve had the chance to play to date, it’s that money can buy just about anything. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, we will need large sums of money to buy the best clothes and cars in town. In addition to being the most envied of Night City, there will come a point in history that we will need 50,000 Eurodollars to advance, so it is advisable to keep our account numbers in mind during the second act. As part of this complete guide, we are going to point out some tips to get you rich quickly and effectively.

Tips to make a quick buck in Night City

The first advice that we can give you and that applies to practically any open world is to collect the garbage that we find on the ground. Much can be broken down to build other objects, and the collection of a lot of junk makes us quite a profit when we sell it. Of course, since our inventory is limited, we advise you to review the value of the objects in the information window before picking them up and assess whether it is worth carrying that extra weight or waiting to come across the next broken vinyl. Another way in which we can make money as we progress in the missions is by collecting the weapons of the enemies once we have finished with them. Many will be useless, but we can sell them for a good handful of Eurodollars.

It is also possible to hack computers to transfer money from others to your own account. In addition, there is an activity called Advanced Data Mine that increases the amount of money that we can obtain in this way by 50% and we can also do it at the same time as we complete missions, whether they are main or secondary.

Finally, the type of jobs that characters like Wakakko Okada offer and that involve, for example, ending a certain gang or a wanted criminal, are quick to complete and we can get a good sum of money doing them. Of course, the rewards will not always be in cash, sometimes we will only get weapons or respect. And, without going into spoilers, at the beginning of the second act we can review the Human Nature mission, which will also allow us to earn money.



