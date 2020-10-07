How to get € 5 discount vouchers on Amazon on the web

We are less than a week away from Amazon’s Prime Day, the big day of sales on the shopping website. And whether you are already looking at things to take advantage of, or if you have something pending to buy, here we bring you two ways to get 5 euros off vouchers: One for Amazon Music and another for Prime subscribers.

Amazon Music Voucher

€ 5 to listen to a song. That’s how simple this offer is. If before January 31, 2021 you listen to a song on Amazon Music, you will receive an email with your code within 5 days and you can redeem it within 30 days after receiving it.

According to the fine print, “the code will have to be entered manually to reduce the € 5 of your total order (greater than € 20), which must be a product sold and shipped by Amazon at Amazon.com.” Enter this link to find out if you are eligible for the promotion. If you are, it will be indicated at the beginning and you can go directly to Amazon Music.

Amazon Prime voucher

The second way to get € 5 off is by being a member of Amazon Prime. In this offer you do not have to wait for them to send you anything, since the discount code is obtained directly at this link. The € 5 applies to a purchase you make through the application, since you will have to redeem the voucher in the app, and not on the web. The offer is only available for purchases made in the Amazon application for iPhone or Android mobiles of at least 25 euros, and is not available in the app for Android tablets, Windows mobiles or iPads.

This offer lasts less, since it starts today, October 7, and ends next October 9 at 11:59 p.m. There is a maximum of 10,000 promotional codes for Amazon Spain.



