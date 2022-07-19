How to Get Dual Core Prime Relics in Warframe

The Double Keres Prime is a melee weapon in Warframe that serves as a primed version of the Double Keres, Cora’s signature paired swords. Similarly, the Dual Keres Prime is one of the two Signature Weapons of the new Cora Prime Warframe, offering her an exclusive 20% bonus to Heavy Attack Effectiveness. Dealing mostly slashing damage, this Primed Melee Weapon ranks third in attack speed in the Warframe after Nami Skyla Prime and third in critical strike multiplier before Furax Ghost.

Although the Double Keres Prime has below-average damage for its normal attack, its exceptional attack speed combined with a high critical strike chance means that its owner can potentially deal massive damage in a short period, depending on the RNG. Compared to the standard Double Keres, Double Keres Prime offers higher slashing, puncture, damage, impact damage, and base damage per projectile. The main disadvantage of this Primed Melee Weapon is its weak character, a characteristic that serves as a multiplier for Riven character rolls, which determines the range of attributes available for the Keres Prime Pair.

To unlock the Double Keres Prime in Waframe, players must farm the Relics of the Double Keres Prime to get the required number of weapons. These items include a Dual Keres Prime Blade, a Dual Keres Prime Pen, and a Dual Keres Prime Drawing. Each of these items in Warframe falls out of a certain relic, which means that the Tenno must farm the relic until they receive the blueprint drop they need.

Farming the Main Dual Keres Relics in Warframe

First, Tenno must farm Axi G8 Relics that have the Usual 25.33% chance of dropping an item to get Dual Keres Prime Blade for Prime Melee. Next, the Dual Keres Prime Handle comes from the Neo D5 Relic, with a rare 2% chance of falling out. Finally, the third is the Meso V7 relic, offering an unusual 11% chance of dropping a Dual Keres Prime Drawing.

Below are some optimal Missions to farm these Prime Bark Relics in Warframe:

Olympus (Mars) — Destruction: This Mission on Mars is one of the best sources of Meso Relics. IO (Jupiter) — Protection: Although this Mission is a good source of Meso Relics in Warframe, it may take a little longer to complete due to the complex layout of the area. Ukko (Void) — Capture: This mission offers a 50/50 chance that players will receive a Meso or Neo Relic. (Uranus) – Destruction: If Tenno manages to protect all nodes in this Mission, they will be guaranteed to earn Neo Relic.Mot (Void) – Survival: This is one of the best Missions for farming Neo Relics, as well as getting materials from the Void.