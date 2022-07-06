How to Get Dragon Bone Artifacts in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Dragon Bone artifacts are the rarity 8 bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and are a component of some high—rank armor, such as Skull Visage X. This material can be collected from bone piles found during hunting and expeditions. Players will most likely receive these dice for the first time in the new Jungle location. Hunters who want to extract artifacts from dragon bone should go on an expedition with the rank of master and find piles of bones in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monsters in all directions have become much more difficult in addition. It requires upgrading armor and weapons to match these powerful enemies. Fortunately, Master-rank monster parts are exactly what the forge needs for upgrades. Each piece of equipment is unique, and many of them require different materials that can be collected in the world. Dragon bone artifacts are one of such valuable resources that players will acquire in their adventure.

Before going on an Expedition, all Hunters should prepare properly, making the most of every opportunity. One point in the geologist’s armor skill can greatly help in collecting materials. This allows players to collect one more time from Bonepiles. Additional levels give an additional collection from collection nodes and mining fields in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Piles of bones are usually scattered across each map and require Hunters to either run or ride their Palamute. The former consumes a lot of stamina, which makes the marathon runner’s armor skill a great option. This reduces the permanent depletion of stamina by 15%, 30% and 50% at the third level. Both armor skills can be obtained by donning armor, equipping talismans, or inserting jewelry.

Growing Dragon Bone Artifacts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Dragon Bone artifacts can be obtained from any Pile of Bones on the Master Rank map. Since the material has a rarity of -8, it may be difficult for players to find enough of this resource. Fortunately, the bone piles are reborn and should be available for re-collection after a reasonable time. To simplify the collection, players can open their card, open the icon list and select bone piles. This will show the location of only the necessary resource nodes in the area. Dragon bone artifacts can also sometimes be obtained as a reward after a selected hunt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, but expeditions are still the best option.

Farming for materials is a common thing in Monster Hunter games. Spending time tracking and collecting each resource is part of what makes the series so unique. Dragon Bone artifacts are just one of the materials added in the expansion, but they are important to prepare players for the next hunt.