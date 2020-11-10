How to get Disney for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass users in its Ultimate mode can now enjoy a free month of Disney +, which includes series like The Mandalorian.

Microsoft wants to celebrate the new generation of consoles in a big way. Apart from the arrival in stores around the world of both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the premiere of more than 60 EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass and the next titles that will be added to the service this November , the company has announced an agreement for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to benefit from a 30-day trial period of Disney +. No additional cost, free.

The procedure is extremely simple, but what is Disney +? We are talking about an on-demand movie and series service with hundreds of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, including the recently released second season The Mandalorian as well as the rest of the films in the saga.

Disney + has its own app on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, supporting 4K resolution on compatible TVs and console models. In this way, if we create an account or we already had one, we can claim these 30 days totally free from the Rewards (Perks) section of Xbox Game Pass.

Make sure you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and visit the Rewards section.

You will see all the rewards. Make chalice in the Disney +.

Click on request before January 31, 2021 and scan the QR code that you will see on the screen.

Accepting the request for these 30 days from Disney + also implies accepting the rules and conditions of use of the service. Among them, the approval of a monthly subscription that is automatically renewed every month for 6.99 euros. In order not to receive any charges within 30 days, it is very simple: just access the settings of our Disney + account and deactivate the automatic renewal period. Thus, 30 days after starting to enjoy the service, it will be deactivated, inactive.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available worldwide. To learn more about both consoles, we invite you to read our analysis of Xbox Series X and the analysis of Xbox Series S.



