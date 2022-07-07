Players can find Baked Stiffbones in the new Sunbreak DLC for Monster Hunter Rise. Burnt hard bones are a bone material that players can use to create a variety of equipment. They can be found in one place: Flooded forest. As with other new bone materials, such as the chipped old bone from Monster Hunter Rise, players need to unlock a master rank before they can find the burnt hard bones. Those who want to farm Burnt Hard Bone should go on a Master-level expedition to the Flooded Forest.

The flooded forest is one of the original locations in Monster Hunter Rise that players can explore to grow materials for making or hunt animals. The region is a combination of dense jungles and flowing rivers, and part of the map is submerged in water. There are also ruins in the Flooded Forest where players can encounter some new beasts, such as one of the Three Lords featured in the Sunbreak storyline with Elgado Citadel: Garanholm of the Monster Hunter Uprising.

To find the Baked Stiffbones, players need to download the Sunbreak DLC and run the quest chains that open the Elgado outpost. Once the outpost is open, talk to Fioraine to unlock the master rank. Players don’t need to unlock other ranks to get a Master rank. Once these conditions are met, players will be able to find the Plastered Bones in the Flooded Forest.

How to Get Burnt Bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the Flooded Forest, there are four places where players can find caked bones in the flooded forest. All these locations are Bones, where you can collect different types of bones. To find the Baked Stiffbones, players must have the rank of Master and go on an expedition. Look for Piles of bones in zones 7, 11 and 13 on the upper level and in zone 14 on the lower level. Players may need to use the Wirebugs from Monster Hunter Rise to get to the pile of bones in Zone 7. As is the case with any other material, there is no 100% chance that players will find a plastered hard bone when they search for a pile of master-rank bones, so keep grinding until one is found.

Baked hard bones in Monster Hunter Rise can be used to make several pieces of equipment, including the chain mail of the zeanataur, the cloak of the schlagtot X, the hood of the schlagtot X and the hoplite armor from the mighty heavy knight set. Once players have enough to create the desired items, they will be able to sell additional burnt bones for 650 gold. Burnt Bones is one of the many novelties that Monster Hunter Rise has introduced in the new addition Sunbreak.