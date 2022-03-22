How to Get Biswap?

Biswap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on the BNB Chain. Biswap offers low transaction fees and has the GameFi app. A portion of Biswap’s revenue will be used to repurchase and burn BSW, the local government token.

What is Biswap (BSW)?

Biswap (BSW) comes up with the definition of a decentralized exchange (DEX) for BEP-20 tokens on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Biswap promises the lowest transaction fees among BSC exchanges at 0.1% and promises to stay committed to innovation in DeFi through its high-quality products and services. The referral system allows users to invite others and receive fees from farms, ponds, exchanges and a sweepstakes.

BSW is the exchange’s management token with a total supply of 700 million. 600 million BSW will be distributed as follows:

Farming / Launchpad: 80.7%

Referral Program: 4.3%

SAFU (an emergency insurance fund for all users): 1%

Team: 9%

Mutual Fund: 5%

The remaining 100 million BSW will be split 70/30 between NFT (Earn), GameFi (Play to Earn), Strategic Partnerships (70%) and Transaction Fee Mining (30%). In addition, Biswap will implement various deflationary mechanisms, such as burning 50% of transaction fees, 13% of raffle tickets, 10% of sales revenue and 10% of new NFT issuances.

Additionally, Biswap announced a $10 million global incentive program to collaborate with other BSC projects. Partners can receive 90% fee refund, BSW farm trading pairs, a launch pool, marketing promotion and security audits, and grants for project development.

Where to Buy BSW Coins?

BSW Coin can be safely traded on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume. BSW Coin; It is traded in BSW/BNB, BSW/USDT and BSW/BUSD pairs on the Binance platform. BSW Coin is trading at $0.88 at the time of preparation of this guide.

To buy BSW, you must first be a member of the Binance exchange. Cryptocurrency or fiat currency should be transferred to Binance passbook upon completion of membership. After the completion of the transfer, you can buy BSW Coins in all four pairs mentioned above. In order to buy from the BSW/USDT trading pair, first go to the interface of this parity. In the BSW/USDT interface, the amount to be purchased is entered in the field specified in the limit tab. After the quantity is specified, the purchase is made with the Buy BSW order.