How to Get Basarious Pectus+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The release of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak add-on provides players with many new challenges and the opportunity to collect Master-level materials, such as Basarious Pectus+, which will allow them to create and improve powerful new items. Monster Hunter Rise was originally released for the Nintendo Switch as the sixth installment of a long-running series of role-playing games, and was later ported to the PC. The release of the recent expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduced Master Rank, a new type of hunting missions that will provide players with a challenging but rewarding experience.

Monster Hunter Rise initially gave players a choice between low- and high-rank hunting missions, which affected the difficulty of encounters and the type of rarity of rewards. With the release of Sunbreak, players now also have the opportunity to complete even more challenging missions by accepting Master Rank quests. They open up the possibility of collecting Master-rank materials, but also significantly increase the difficulty by adding new monsters and modifying old ones.

As the name suggests, the Monster Hunter series of games revolves around hunting monsters, but this process is not as simple as it might seem. Before fighting him, players will need to track down and study the beast to make the fight much easier, as they can identify his weaknesses and habits. However, the most valuable part of the process is figuring out how to get the desired parts from the monster, as players will need to target certain body parts to increase the chance of getting certain materials.

How to Break Besarius’ Chest in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Players have a chance to get the Besarious Pectus+ material by accepting the Master Rank Besarious Hunt assignment in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and either cutting out the creature after killing it or trying to break its chest. Destroying Besariu’s chest is the most effective way to get this material, as it increases the chance of falling out to about 50% instead of 20%, which is the chance of getting it by cutting it out in the usual way.

Basarious) is an enemy of the flying wyvern class and a fire elemental monster capable of applying the effect of “Fire Rot”, “Poison” and “Sleep”. He doesn’t have much resistance, so most damage types should work well, and he’s especially weak against the Dragon Element. To break his chest, players must constantly target him, especially when he glows red, as he becomes more vulnerable to damage. For smashing enemy parts, such as the Basarius chest, bombs and charged attacks in Monster Hunter Rise are generally the most effective.