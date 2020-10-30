How to get Baby Yoda to appear on Twitter by liking

Just in time for Halloween, the best-known Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe returns. And also persecuted, because the bounty hunter must continue to save his neck – and that of the iconic Baby Yoda – during the time of wars and fights that followed the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Baby Yoda on Twitter

Today, on the eve of the weekend, the long-awaited second season of The Mandalorian finally opens, a series that not only exceeded their expectations, but has also become the flagship of the young Disney + VOD service. Based on one of the most iconic characters in the universe created by George Lucas, the best known and most iconic of the series is not the protagonist himself, but the character of Baby Yoda.

From minute 1 in which it came out in the first season turned into Trending and meat of memes and GIFs – and also merchandising of Funko figures and others – Baby Yoda makes a surprise appearance on Twitter that you can summon yourself.

To do this, simply post a tweet that has the hashtag #TheMandalorian and then give a Like -or like a tweet that you see with the same hashtag. Instead of the usual animation of the heart exploding from confetti, Baby Yoda himself will appear in his mini-ship.

Simpler and more charming could not have been without a doubt. So expect to see a stream of thousands of tweets with the same hashtag and the message ‘like to see Baby Yoda’ everywhere.



