How To Get And Grow Gyroids In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons: We tell you how and where you can find Gyroids fragments to farm in Animal Crossing New Horizons (2.0.0), in addition to their utility and types. Gyroids are mysterious animated objects from the Animal Crossing saga that are also coming to New Horizons thanks to the long-awaited 2.0.0 update. They are part of the expansion of the decoration possibilities of our island and home, in addition to being able to harvest and water them as if it were a crop. Since its location and utility can be somewhat complex, below and as part of this complete guide we will teach you everything you need to know about them. In addition, we remember that you also have available a piece in which we tell you everything about how to get the Figaro Cafe for the Museum.

How to get gyroids

In order to get our first gyroids we will have to make sure we have the game updated to its new version 2.0.0. Once verified, we simply have to enter our island and go to the beach that is in the eastern part of the map, to find the Captain on the wooden pier that always rests there. This charismatic character will offer us a boat trip in exchange for 1,000 Nook Miles, with a mysterious and desert island as a destination. Therefore, we must get on and get there.

Once disembarked on the island, we must look for star marks on the ground (as in the case of fossils) to be able to dig at that exact point with the shovel and find a gyroid fragment resting there. Therefore, we can get them in this way, traveling to different islands (always from the right dock with the Captain, not from the airfield).

How to grow gyroids

As Figaro, who walks around that island the first time we visit it, will explain to us, if we plant the gyroid again in the ground and water it, we can get a complete and random Gyroid the next day. We will know that we have done well because a smoke will come out of the hole where we have planted the fragment. Once a day has passed, we can dig it up to collect our long-awaited Giroide and thus be able to include it in the collection.