How to get an X-Wing sail wing for free

Now available in Fortnite Battle Royale, the Vanguard Squadron Star Wars X-wing delta wing. We tell you how to get it for free forever.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, a new cosmetic item arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale: the Vanguard Squad X-Wing Hang Glider. This Star Wars item can be obtained for free, or by paying at the Fortnite turkey shop. We show you how this object is from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, and how to get it:

Fortnite: how to get the Vanguard Squad X-wing for free

As we discussed at the beginning of this news, the Vanguard Squad X-wing is a hang glider type item that arrived in the Fortnite Battle Royale store on Monday, September 14. It is worth 1,200 V-Bucks and is a Raza rarity item from the Star Wars Series:

Now, in addition to buying it directly in the store with V-Bucks (the virtual currency of Fortnite Battle Royale, exchangeable for real money), there is a method to obtain it for free. If we buy Star Wars: Squadrons in the Epic Games Store (in this link), as a gift we will get the X-wing delta wing of the Vanguard Squad in Fortnite Battle Royale. We have until October 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CEST to participate in this promotion. Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2, 2020.



