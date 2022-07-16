How to Get an Affected Fang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Painful fang is a material for monsters with a rarity of 8 in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which is used to create decorations and achieve an iteration of improving the rarity to 10 for certain branches of weapons. In particular, Hunters will need this Monstrous Material to make the Earplugs Gem +4, the Amplifier Gem + 4, the Destiny Gem + 4, the Hellfire Gem +4 and the Bug Gem + 4. As for the endgame weapons that require Infected Fangs, the list is huge. Some of these weapons in MHR: Sunbreak include Antique Machina GS, the Great Sword of the Royal Order+, Rosenprima, Horned Demonica+, Horned Tyrant+, Maneater, Thunderclap of the Oppressor and many others.

Accordingly, understanding how to farm Affected Fangs will become important for character development in the final part of the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. In addition, to make weapons or any of the jewelry mentioned above, Hunters will need to purchase a total of Affected Fangs x7 for each recipe. This indicates that fans will need dozens of fangs if they want to get the best Master-rank equipment that Sunbreak has to offer.

To get an Infected Fang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Hunters must hunt down Infected Monsters, creatures that have much more health and do more damage than their Master-rank counterparts in MHR: Sunbreak. In addition, each affected monster has a special technique known as “Anomaly Explosion”, a powerful explosion more than capable of carrying off an unsuspecting Hunter. These infected wyverns and beasts also cause a Bloody Decline, the same health-draining disease that Malzeno can inflict on players.

Farming Affected Fangs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Stricken monsters are encountered during anomaly quests, special research quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which set hunters the task of destroying monsters under the influence of Curio. Anomaly research tasks are not available from the very beginning of Sunbreak. To unlock the Affected Monster Quests in Monster Hunter Rise, players must complete the main expansion campaign by reaching the 10th rank of the master. This achievement requires the Hunter to defeat Gaismagorm, a huge Elder Dragon who is the last boss of the expansion. After Gaismagorm is defeated, Hunters will gain access to monster hunting by exploring anomalies in MHR: Sunbreak.

Defeating stricken monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will not only reward players with stricken fangs and other high-rank monster materials, but will also unlock many powerful decorations to improve hunter builds. In addition, players will receive a unique currency known as Outfit Vouchers+. These items, similar to tickets, can be taken to the forge and exchanged for multi-layered sets of armor of the highest rank, giving fashion-savvy Hunters more opportunities to decorate their appearance.