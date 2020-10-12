How to get Amazon Prime for free and Prime Day 2020

When it seemed that finally it was not going to be celebrated – it was not canceled but the proximity of Black Friday or November’s Single’s Day almost seemed to attest to it, Amazon announced its Amazon Prime Day, the summer Black Friday of the online sales giant that this year Celebrate in autumn for the current crisis that we are living with the Coronavirus.

Amazon Prime Day 2020

Repeating the scheme of its predecessor, Amazon Prime Day will be celebrated for 2 days, on October 13 and 14, “with more offers worldwide than any other Prime Day” on more than 1 million products in all categories, as well as Tens of thousands of promotions on products from small and medium-sized companies around the world.

Prime Day begins at midnight today from October 12-13 and runs through Wednesday October 14. And as its name suggests, it is an exclusive event for Prime service customers in 19 countries – Spain included.

Get 1 month of Prime for free

With elements such as exclusive early access to Flash offers and free 1-day delivery, being Prime is essential to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2020. The subscription itself costs 36 euros a year, but if you don’t want to pay for it, you can always be Prime free for the duration of the event.

How? Entering this link to obtain the 30-day free trial period starting today, October 12: You will be Prime until November 12, and therefore during Prime Day 2020.

Types of offers on Amazon

Flash deals

They have a maximum duration of 10 hours or until stocks are exhausted. There will be many offers activating throughout the day so we recommend that you refresh the page frequently.

Offers of the day

These discounts will be available from midnight on July 15 to 23:59 on July 16, all day long, giving users more time to get hold of them. But do not trust yourself, some offers can fly, so you must be careful.

Exclusive Prime Promotions

These discounts apply to a set of products. In its detail pages you will see a message with the amount or percentage of discount, which will be applied before finishing your order. In the days before Prime Day, you usually start enjoying some of these promotions.

Flash offers with news

New this year, Prime Day will feature more than a million offers around the world including Flash Deals with news. These offers will include “incredible prices on the hottest brands.”

Depending on the type of offer, many will have limited stock and can be sold very quickly, so Prime customers should be vigilant and frequently check the new offers that will be launched throughout this 48-hour event.



