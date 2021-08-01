How To Get Aeos Coins And Tickets In Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite: We explain all the ways to get tickets and Aeos coins in Pokémon Unite: rewards, missions, menus, challenges and how to spend each coin. In order to get the most out of the Pokémon Unite MOBA, we will want to collect the two basic currencies of the game as soon as possible: Aeos tickets and coins. With them we can get new licenses, buy held items and much more. For this reason, and as part of our complete guide, we will tell you how to get these two payment methods.

Coins in Pokémon Unite

The main function of coins in Pokémon Unite is the purchase of licenses and objects, since they are two variables that will directly affect our performance in the game. Next, we break down the different sections of the interface in which you can collect coins, generally based on completing missions and leveling up:

In the Events menu we will find the gifts of the first 14 days, among which are 880 coins among various Pokémon licenses. In the daily missions we will also find coins as a reward, as well as the Eros Research Institude Missions submenu. Many of these goals are updated daily or after a certain amount of time has passed, so we recommend that you review them often.

Leveling up our trainer, by playing dozens of games, we will end up collecting enough coins.

In the Challenge menu we will also find coins among some rewards. Many of these missions will be as simple as completing the advanced tutorials.

Maintaining a streak of fair points. In one of the last sections of our coach menu we will find the reputation points, thanks to which we can collect a small amount of coins daily.