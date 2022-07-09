Afflicted Bone is a Master-grade crafting material that first appeared in Monster Hunter Rise in the newest addition Sunbreak. The new DLC adds a Master Rank system to encourage players to embark on expeditions, anomaly quests and hunts to find rare items that can be used for new armor in the game. Infected bone is one of these rare items, but unlike other bone materials in Monster Hunter Rise, it cannot be found in a pile of bones.

To find Affected Bones, players first need to unlock the Master Rank. This is a new feature added to the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC, so it can only be unlocked after players download and start the Sunbreak content. Once the players get to the Elgado outpost, talk to Fioraine, a knight of the Royal Order. Fiorayne assigns quests, and through her, players can complete Master Rank quests to find items such as Afflicted Bone.

Affected Bone can only be obtained from Affected Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Players who are looking for Affected Bone must complete Master Rank Anomaly Quest quests where they must hunt and defeat Affected Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise. From here, players have a chance of dropping an Affected Bone.

How to Get a Sore Bone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, there are only three monsters from which Affected Bone drops out of the anomaly quest:

Arzuros is a large fanged monster beast that can be found in the ruins of a temple, a flooded forest and a citadel. Arzuros doesn’t have a special magic attack, instead he hits players with his thick claws. Arzuros is weak to fire, ice and thunder, but is resistant to dragon and water attacks. Lagombi is a large fanged monster beast that lives on Frosty Islands and in the Citadel. Lagombi can attack the player with ice and cause Ice Damage, like Lunagaron from Monster Hunter Rise, so players should take Nalberry with them into battle. Volvidon can paralyze players, but is weak to water and ice attacks. Volvidon is immune to fire and dragon attacks, so players should avoid using them.

Only from these three fanged beasts can an Infected Bone fall out, and there is only a 20% chance that an Infected Bone will fall out of a higher-rank anomaly quest involving one of these three monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Players need to make sure they complete Master Rank quests, and may need to complete several to collect enough Affected Bone to create in Monster Hunter Rise.

Afflicted Bone is used to make many weapons, including, but not limited to: the Chrome Heaven greatsword, the Lagombi Decider greatsword, the Lightning Shredder switch axe, and the Wyvern Gnasher greatsword. In addition, players can use Affected Bone to create jewelry, such as the “Hard Bolt” gem, the “Hard Dragon” gem and the “Mighty Bow” gem.