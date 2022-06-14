How to get a set of “Spriggan Spikes” in Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is known for having sets of armor and weapons that enhance the positive effects of players, such as a set of Spriggan spikes. The Spriggans Thorns set is inspired by spriggans and can be found in the Daggerfall region of Tamriel. This is the second time players can go to Daggerfall, the first of which is Elder Scroll II: Daggerfall.

Like any MMORPG, Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle offers players the opportunity to raid dungeons called excavations and collect loot. Each region of the game has a set of sorties, and in combination with ground bosses, players can work together or alone to collect different sets of armor. To create a character and receive a reward in the form of a set bonus, players must hunt down all parts of the set.

Related: The Best Armor in The Elder Scrolls Online (May 2022)

The Spriggan Spikes set is mandatory for all players in Elder Scrolls Online, and it can only be found in Bangkok. Spriggans are one of the most recognizable enemies of the Ancient Scroll, as they resemble a hybrid of a forest woman, are endowed with green energy and serve as guardians of forests throughout Tamriel.

A set of Spriggan spikes — the location of armor in Elder Scrolls Online

The Spriggan Spikes Set is a large set of weapons and armor that players can hunt for in Bangkok, located in Daggerfall. There are 12 unique items in the set, and they are all in different locations.

Anexiel’s Thorax: level 50, CP 150. This is a medium bib that can be found as a reward for performing “Marriage in Ruins”. Lord Thief Spriggan’s Shoes: Level 50, CP 160. loot from defeating Ulbazar the Third Lord, the mummy of the Redguards in the Tomb of the Exiles. Redguards from Hammerfell, south of Tamriel. Highways of the Healed: level 50, CP 160. These are medium leg armor that can be found as a reward for completing the Freedom Chain. Hirsin’s gift: Level 50, CP 160. These are medium shoulder armor that can be found as a reward for completing the “Heart of the Beast” task Woodblight is a spriggan that can be found on an Infected Island in Bangkok. After defeating him, the loot drops out. Stone leather gloves: level 50, CP 160. This is a medium arm armor that can be found as a reward for completing the “Stone Tongues” task.

Spriggan Spikes Set — location of weapons in Elder Scrolls Online

In addition to the six pieces of armor that players can find from loot or completing quests, there are six weapons in the Spriggan’s Thorns set from Elder Scroll Online.

Enemy Smasher: Level 50, CP 160. This two—handed mace is a reward for completing the “Charge of Eternity” task. Guardian Longbow: Level 50, CP 160. This two—handed bow is a reward for completing the “Will of the Forest” task. .The Scarab’s Sting: Level 50, CP 160. This one-handed dagger is a reward for completing the Scavenging for a Scarab task. Centurion Destroyer Spriggan: Level 50, CP 160. This two-handed mace is a loot from Centurion Klathzgar, a Dwarven centurion found in the northern part of the ruins of Klathzgar, southeastern Bangkorai. Wolf Jaw Spriggan: Level 50, CP 160. This two-handed axe falls out of Garah the Wolf Father, a ghost in the Tower of the Lake Guard in Bangkok. Tooth: Level 50, CP 160. This one-handed dagger falls from Ozozzahar, the daedric titan at the Dark Anchor. Ozozzahar is the son of Molag Bal, the Daedric Prince of Domination and Enslavement of Mortals.

With the entire set of Spriggan Spikes, there is no guarantee that these rare items will drop as loot from monsters; the player may need several runs before he finds rare loot.