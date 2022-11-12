How to get a Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Dragonite Promo Card

Here’s where and how you can get your own Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Silver Tempest Dragonite promotional card.

Get the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Dragonite Exclusive Promo Card on GameStop

Pokemon fans can celebrate Ash Ketchum’s victory in the championship by getting a special Dragonite promo card from the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest expansion pack. However, the only way to get it is to visit GameStop in the USA and Canada.

As part of the promotion, players will receive a special promo card for Dragonite, which knows Dragon Claw (80) and Energy Hurricane (180). Find up to 3 Energy base cards in your deck and attach them to your Pokemon in any way. Then shuffle your decks.). Players will receive Dragonite if they spend $15 or more on Pokemon TCG products in the store.

EB Games in Australia and New Zealand

An advertising card can also be obtained by spending $15 or more on Pokemon TCG products at the EB Games store in Australia and New Zealand.

Online orders of Pokemon TCG products from EB Games in Australia and New Zealand and Gamestop in the USA and Canada are also eligible for the promotion, so you do not need to visit the store to get a promotional card. However, you need to hurry up with placing these orders, as Dragonite promo cards are only available in limited quantities.

Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield — Silver Tempest was released yesterday, November 11, 2022. This will be the last expansion set for Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield, as the next set will be released under Scarlet & Violet. There are three new Radiant Pokemon in Silver Tempest: two of which are Radiant Jirachi and Radiant Alakazam. The new expansion also introduces more VSTAR Pokemon, as well as the first VSTAR Pokemon that hasn’t been fully developed: Vulpix. In addition, Silver Tempest has 15 Pokemon V, 18 full-length Pokemon V, one Pokemon VMAX, six Pokemon VSTAR and a trainer gallery of 30 cards.

When buying products for the Dragonite promo card, check out our article on the best cards worth considering for inclusion in your deck, in the section “5 best cards to consider in Silver Tempest”.