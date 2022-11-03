Here’s how to unlock the golden camouflage for each weapon

Modern Warfare 2 has finally come out, bringing with it a completely new set of maps. Not only that, this time the weapon system has been completely redesigned, with a much deeper gunsmith and common mounting platforms. Despite all the new bells and whistles, some classic COD elements remained, for example, golden camouflage, which can be worn with weapons.

The golden camouflage can be unlocked by completing tasks with certain weapons. The method has changed somewhat compared to what you’re probably used to, and given how sophisticated a gunsmith is these days, you’ll forgive yourself for feeling a little confused. Fortunately, this is where we come in. We will explain how to unlock the golden camouflage on your weapon so that you can add a new sparkle to your loved ones.

Here’s how unlocking the golden camouflage works in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get a golden camouflage in Modern Warfare 2

To get a golden camouflage for a weapon in Modern Warfare 2, you first need to earn all four basic camouflage for this weapon. Go to the weapons workshop and go to the “Settings” tab. Select Camouflage, and then take a look at the four camouflage in the far left corner of the menu. They will open up as you level up, and each one has tasks to complete before you can use it.

Unlock the four basic camouflage to advance to the final ones.

After you unlock these four, you can move on to the final camos to the right of them. The golden camouflage is the first one here. For the above weapons, the task with the golden camouflage is to make three kills in a row without dying (10 times). Once you do that, you will unlock the golden camouflage. Note that different weapons have different tasks, but in general the process looks like this:

Level up your weapons to unlock each of the four challenges with basic camouflage.

Complete four tasks with basic camouflage to unlock advanced camouflage.

Complete the gold camouflage challenge

Put the gold camouflage on your weapon.

After completing the task with the golden camouflage, you will be able to put the golden camouflage on your weapon.

What is the golden camouflage in Modern Warfare 2?

In previous Call of Duty games, unlocking the golden camouflage was much more difficult. You see, each weapon had 100 camouflage tests that had to be passed. Once you do that, you will get a golden camouflage. This is usually considered a sign that you have completed all the tasks with a weapon for a certain weapon. This time it’s different: Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion camouflage are unlocked after completing the Gold tests. You only need to complete five camouflage challenges in Modern Warfare 2 to unlock the golden camouflage.

Here's how to unlock the golden camouflage in Modern Warfare 2.

