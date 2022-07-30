How to Get a Clockwork Elvaan in Final Fantasy XIV

Clockwork Elvaan is a minion in Final Fantasy XIV, which serves as a reward for participating in the event “Treasure Trove of Muggles: The Hunt for Truth”. For beginners or those who don’t know, the Treasure Trove of Muggles is a periodic event in FFXIV that occurs before a major patch update. During various variations of this event, Warriors of Light can perform certain actions to earn non-standard tombstones in Final Fantasy XIV, the exclusive currency of the event, which can be exchanged for a variety of rarities from wandering Muggles, which can be found in Limsa Lominsa. , New Gridania and Ulda.

As a rule, Wind-up Elvaan can be obtained by grinding Eureka FATE “You Do Know Jack” or Market Board at an exceptionally high price. However, during the live event Moogle Treasure Trove: The Hunt for Verity Event, players have a chance to get this rare minion in other ways. According to the official page of Moogle Treasure Trove: The Hunt for Verity of Final Fantasy XIV, the event will take place before Update 6.2, which the community expects to release near the end of August 2022. Unlock the clockwork Elvaanite minion.

Each treasure trove of Muggles has its own currency with a unique name, and in this round you will find non-standard memorial stones of truth. To earn these non-standard memorial stones, Warriors of Light must participate in certain actions available through the FFXIV Duty Finder. As for Wind-up Elvaan, FFXIV fans will need non-standard Tomestones of Verity×50 to get the item. Keep in mind that currency can only be obtained during the event. Let’s assume that the player has any non-standard tombstones of Truth left after the Treasure Trove of Muggles. In this case, they will still be able to make purchases from wandering Muggles until the release of update 6.3.

Unlocking the Clockwork Elvaan in FFXIV

Here are the Duties that Final Fantasy XIV players can complete in order to receive Unusual Tomestones of Verity as a reward for completing. Access to each debt depends on how far the player has progressed in the main story and additions of Final Fantasy XIV.