How To Get 5 Euros Discount On Amazon: What You Have To Do

Amazon: Nobody makes a sweet sour, especially if it comes on a Monday, right? If you usually buy on the Amazon website, we tell you how to get a 5 euro discount coupon so you can use it whenever you want in a new promotion that the website has launched during this month of February.

5 euro discount on Amazon

What is there to do? Listen to music, because customers who start the Amazon Music Unlimited trial period between February 9 and February 28, 2022 will receive a €5 promotional code redeemable at Amazon.es by e-mail within 7 days . Although they are always eligible for the promo, something that can be found by entering this link. If you enter and read “sorry, you can not benefit from this promotion”, you are not eligible.

And another requirement that the platform sets is that it must be a minimum purchase of 20 euros, so if you buy something that is worth less, you will not be able to use the coupon. Below we leave you the terms and conditions of Amazon about this promotion:

The offer is limited to 10,000 promotional codes for the first 10,000 customers who have received the invitation from Amazon and meet the terms and conditions.

The offer is limited to one promotional code per customer and account and is not combinable with any other promotion.

If you cancel the order of one of the qualified products in such a way that the Minimum Purchase is not met, the promotional code will no longer apply.

If you return a qualifying product in a way that the combined value does not reach the Minimum Purchase, Amazon reserves the right to charge (using your payment method and without notice) the discount received as part of the offer.

If you return an order where the promotional code was used, it will not be refunded and cannot be reused.

Unless otherwise stated by Amazon, promotional codes cannot be applied to existing orders.

The promotional code can only be redeemed on the Amazon.es page, excluding Amazon devices (Kindle, Echo, Fire devices), digital content, baby formula, or products sold by third parties in the Marketplace.