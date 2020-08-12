Generating boleto through PagSeguro is possible to receive payments in the PagBank application for Android and iPhone (iOS). The feature is ideal for people who need to issue payment slips for product payments and to add money to their digital wallet account. It is possible to share the document by email and online messengers.

The boleto can be issued in any amount simply and quickly. The creation does not generate fees for the user, who will receive the money in full in his online account. In the following tutorial, check out how to generate payment slip through PagSeguro on your cell phone.

How to generate payment slip through PagSeguro

Step 1. To generate a payment slip through PagSeguro, open the application and tap on the “Add Money” option. Then, access “Boleto Bancário” to start the configuration;

Step 2. Set the payment amount according to the amount you wish to deposit in your account. You can use the virtual keyboard to enter the amount or use the suggested amount offered by the application. After setting, press the “Continue” button. On the next screen, check the information on the value of the ticket and possible fees charged. Touch the “Continue” option again;

Step 3. The ticket has been generated. You can copy the barcode and use the “View Boleto” option to make the payment. The app also allows you to share the document by email and with contacts in messengers.

Use the tip and learn how to generate payment slip through PagSeguro to add money whenever you want to your account using the service application.



