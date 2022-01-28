How To Gain Experience Fast In Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus: After their successful stint in Sword and Shield, Experience Candy is back to speed up training. How to find them in Hisui. Pokémon Legends Arceus is now available worldwide. The long-awaited Nintendo Switch title marks the beginning of an exciting new stage for the Game Freak saga, which for the first time reaches out to action with pleasing results. The expeditions in Hisui to capture all the Pokémon and thus create the first Pokédex implies a severe training of some creatures… and it is not always pleasant to have to invest a lot of time to level up those species that evolve by level. That’s what Experience Candies are for. We tell you what Experience Candies are and how to get them.

What are Experience Candies?

In Hisui we can find and buy different Experience Candies. It is a series of goodies that grant certain amounts of experience points to Pokémon. Unlike Rare Candies—which immediately take the Pokémon that takes it to its next level—Rare Candies offer a dose of experience directly proportional to their size.

They are available in sizes S, M, L and XL. As you can imagine, the ones that give the most experience are the latter, especially recommended for very high level creatures or for the endgame. The bigger the size, the more experience.