Although formatting is a pain for many computer users, it has actually become a very simplistic process. Users who want a more comprehensive reset than the “Reset” option in Windows 10 can restore their computers to their first day state by performing a completely new installation with the help of UEFI.

The format, which has even been used as a humor material in the computer world for a while, is a necessary action for users who want to clean their computers and want to get rid of its stuff. If you are storing your important files on your computer and you do not own an external disk, it is possible to spend a long period of thinking before Windows 10 formatting. However, if there is a virus or problem on your computer that requires formatting, it would be the best choice to protect your important files using cloud storage systems.

With Windows 10, the format method called “reset” became much easier to use. This feature, which allows you to restore your computer to factory settings with almost a single click, does not offer you the root reset you need. If you want to start a fresh start by installing the operating system on your computer from scratch, you need to apply for UEFI.

Requirements for Windows 10 formatting:

A computer with UEFI support:

To check this, open the “Run” tab with the Windows Key + R combination,

Type “msinfo32” in the blank.

If the “BIOS Mode” tab says “UEFI”, your computer supports UEFI.

8 GB or higher USB memory,

Rufus,

Windows 10 ISO file.

How to format Windows 10?

Step # 1: Download Media Creation Tool for Windows 10’s ISO file.

Step # 2: Burn ISO file to USB stick using Rufus.

Step # 3: Disable the Secure Boot feature.

Step # 4: Open the “Boot” menu by plugging the USB stick into your computer.

Step # 5: Format your discs.

Do not forget to back up your important files before this step.

Step # 6: Select the disk where you want to install Windows 10 and begin installation.

Step # 1: Download the Media Creation Tool for Windows 10’s ISO file:

You need an operating system to be able to use your computer after a full reset. To meet this requirement, you need to use the Media Creation Tool developed by Microsoft. Media Creation Tool allows you to burn the installation files of Windows 10 to a disc or directly extract the ISO file. You can also use the application to upgrade your computer to Windows 10.

After downloading and opening the Media Creation Tool, you need to select the option “Create installation media for another computer” and click the “Next” button. In the next step, you have to choose the language, version and architectural structure of Windows 10 you want to create. After choosing the settings that suit you, you can proceed to the next step.

In this step, you will see 2 options, “USB Flash Drive” and “ISO File”. With the “USB Flash Drive” option, it is possible to install directly on our USB memory. However, we recommend using Rufus for a healthier printing process. Therefore, we select the “ISO File” option and click the “Next” button. In the last step, you choose the location where you want to extract the ISO file and the installation of the Windows 10 ISO file begins. The speed at which the file is created may vary depending on the speed of your existing system.

Step # 2: Burn the ISO file to USB stick using Rufus:

Rufus is a small sized app that lets you format your USB stick and turn it into a boot tool. After downloading and installing Rufus on your computer from the relevant link, the first thing you need to do is to plug the USB memory into your computer.

After inserting the USB memory into your computer, right click on its name and select the “Format” option. All files in the memory will be permanently deleted with the formatting process. After you’ve finished formatting, open Rufus. Make sure that the “Partition Layout” part is selected as GPT, and the “Target System” part is selected as UEFI. Another thing you should pay attention to is that the “File System” section in the Formatting Options section is selected as NTFS.

After making all the necessary settings, you can click the “Start” button. Rufus will greet you with a warning window stating that your USB stick will be formatted and all files will be permanently deleted. After confirming this part, the burning process of the ISO file to USB will begin. For a more detailed guide on using Rufus, you can check out this article.

Step # 3: Disable the Secure Boot feature:

Secure Boot, a security protocol developed by Microsoft, is a feature that allows only the boot files developed by its manufacturer to be installed on the system. Secure Boot must be disabled before you can make a new installation via UEFI.

To disable Secure Boot, you must first enter the BIOS menu of your computer. After accessing the BIOS, you need to use the “Boot” tab and then change the “Secure Boot” setting in the menu that appears to “Disabled” or “Other OS”. After completing the changes, you can exit the BIOS by using the “Save & Exit” button. At the end of this process, your computer will restart.

Step # 4: Open the “Boot” menu by plugging the USB stick into your computer:

After completing all the steps above, you can now switch to the original process. You have to restart the system after inserting the USB memory you have prepared with Rufus to your computer. The most important thing you need to know before this step is which key to open the Boot menu of your motherboard. You can find out which key is suitable for your system from the list below.

Boot keys:

MSI: F11

ASUS: ESC, F12

Monster: F7

Toshiba: F12

Lenovo: F12, Nova Key

Gigabyte: F12

Dell: F12

Acer: F12

Casper: ESC, F12, F7

Exper: ESC, F2

Grundig: F7, F11

HP: ESC, F10, F9

LG: F10

Samsung: ESC, F10, F9

Sony: F11, Assist Key

During the reboot, after opening the Boot screen with the correct key, you will see the brand and model of the USB memory you have inserted in your computer in the list that appears. Using the arrow keys on your keyboard, select your USB stick and press Enter. After this process, the ISO file of Windows 10 that you burned into memory with Rufus will start working and you will switch to the installation screen of Windows 10.

Step # 5: Format your discs:

One of the most critical points of the Windows 10 formatting process is the formatting of the disks connected to the system. When you enter the installation screen of Windows 10, you will see a screen with your discs after a few steps. On this screen, you will see all disks connected to your system and additional storage spaces created for these disks. Delete any additional storage and backup areas that have been created first for a correct format. You need to proceed with formatting the disks after deleting all the additional spaces until only your disks remain in the list.

For the formatting process, you need to click the “Format” button in the menu below after selecting your disk with the mouse.

Step # 6: Select the disk where you want to install Windows 10 and start the installation:

After deleting the backup spaces and formatting your main disk, you can switch to the installation of Windows 10. For this, you first need to click on the disk you want to install Windows 10 with the mouse. After completing the selection, you can go to the next step and complete your personal settings. After all these steps, you will see a loading screen. The length of the upload will vary depending on the speed of your hardware.

When you complete all the steps, you will have completely reset your computer with the welcome screen of Windows 10. After this step, we recommend that you first log in to the “Windows Update” screen and download and install the drivers required for your computer.



