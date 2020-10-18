How to follow the 2020 Elections on Twitter

Twitter announced some tips to follow the Brazilian electoral period of 2020. In a post on its blog, the company composed a guide that presents the main measures taken to promote correct information about the elections and prevent the spread of false news – known fake news . This year, all data will be available on the social network through the hashtag # Eleições2020.

Among the main measures presented, are: a special main page, accessed by the hashtag # Eleições2020, containing the most relevant news on the subject in the last hours; a page dedicated to curating information about the electoral period, with instructions for health and others informing how to proceed in certain situations; another novelty was the partnerships with the most prominent media outlets, committing to the quality and accuracy of the information.

The social network also announced state lists for certain locations, namely: Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo, which aim to gather relevant information among other news about the elections. In the same way, a national list was created, aimed at the whole country, among 11 others, with themes and issues relevant to the population, such as the environment, health and education.

Encouraging participation

In addition to the main hashtag on the Elections, Twitter also presents another one, #SeuVotoTemPoder, both accompanied by an emoji, seeking an accessible and inviting language. With this, the social network hopes to promote a healthy dialogue between its users, assisted by correct and relevant information about the elections.

Reinforcing its commitment to factuality, Twitter has also globally banned paid electioneering and has also banned the dissemination of false information, especially those aimed at suppressing users’ votes in any way. These measures are supported by government authorities and fact-checking tools, in addition to educational content implemented by the social network to avoid mistakes and scams.



