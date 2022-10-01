Flipping videos on Snapchat is a great way to make your clips more interesting and can often lead to funny results. Here’s how to flip a Snapchat video in 2022.

Snapchat is still one of the largest social media platforms, providing people with an easy way to communicate with their friends, whether it’s direct messages, images, videos or stories.

The app has undergone significant changes over the years, and there are now many different features available that you can use to customize your videos. This includes a number of filters and effects, as well as other tools.

The “reverse” option has been available in the app for quite some time, and it allows you to simply play the video in reverse. You can use this to make a funny clip even funnier or create a cool effect.

If you want to try the effect on yourself, here’s how to flip a Snapchat video in 2022.

How to flip a video in Snapchat

Flipping a video in Snapchat is actually quite simple, and although the layout of the app has changed over the years, adding an effect to your clip is still easy. Just do the following:

Open Snapchat.

Record a video using the circle button.

After you have stopped recording, swipe left on the preview page. There will be several icons at the bottom of the screen, including various effects and filters. You will need to swipe your finger until you land on the arrow pointing to the left.

Once you have landed on the reverse filter, the effect should be automatically applied by playing the video in reverse.

Just click “Send” to share it, or click “Save” to add it to the camera roll.