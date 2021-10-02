How To Fix Windows 11 Installation Problem

Windows 11: Many users of the Redmond operating system are looking forward to having Windows 11 installed on their computer. The truth is that for that moment to come, we have to wait a few months until the final version of the operating system comes out, but there are already those who are enjoying its benefits. However, if you are one of those who want to have it already installed from the beta version and for some reason your computer refuses, we will tell you how to solve the Windows 11 installation problem.

How to avoid Windows 11 installation problem

Over the last few months we have talked about the imminent presentation of Windows 11. It has finally been made official and there are many doubts that users have about the new one, such as what are the requirements of Windows 11 or what is the TPM and why it is so important for Windows 11. But it seems that even if you have all these factors in mind you have some other problem when installing Windows 11, so we will tell you how to solve it in the following paragraphs.

The first thing we have to do is put ourselves in the scenario in which it happens: during the installation of Windows 11. When it seems that it has finished the continue button should work, but it does not. It is at that moment when you must follow the following steps: