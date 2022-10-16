How To Fix Publication Error With Age Protection ‘Age Protected’ In TikTok

When using TikTok, some users have reported cases where they were suddenly unable to view certain messages due to an “age protection” error – here’s how you can solve this problem.

TikTok’s short video app is home to a huge amount of content, and the platform has something for everyone, regardless of their interests.

Like other social media apps, TikTok has had to impose certain restrictions over the years to prevent certain users from seeing certain types of content. To use the platform, you must be 13 years old, but if you are under 18, access to certain content will be restricted.

However, over the past year, some users over the age of 18 have reported cases where TikTok has restricted their access to certain publications, showing the error message “Publication unavailable: this publication is age-protected.”

If you are over the age of 18 and you receive an unexpected age protection error message, you can try several ways that can help solve the problem.

How to fix the error “this post is protected from age” in TikTok

If you are already 18 years old, the correction of this error may simply be due to changing the settings in the TikTok application.

Open TikTok.

Log in to your profile.

Click on the three lines in the upper right corner, and then go to Settings and Privacy.

Scroll down to “Digital Wellbeing” and click on it.

Go to the “Restricted Mode” section and disable it.

Another reason you may get this error message is because your age is listed incorrectly in the app. You can contact TikTok support to help solve the problem, since it is impossible to change your age from the app.